A federal court in Massachusetts has blocked the application of a new definition of “medical frailty” for exemptions from Medicaid work requirements. US District Court Judge for Massachusetts Richard D. Stearns ruled that the federal rules narrowed too much the group of people who could be recognized as too ill to work.

Permanent injunction

As STAT News reports, the court issued a permanent injunction against enforcement of this definition. The decision does not halt the introduction of Medicaid work requirements in general, but provides for broader exemptions for people with medical conditions or disabilities.

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Stearns also noted that states did not have enough time or resources to rebuild eligibility verification systems. More than two dozen states filed the lawsuit against the new rules.

Risk of losing coverage

In the judge’s view, the plaintiffs demonstrated that applying the requirements in their form at the time could cause irreparable harm. The ruling states that enforcement of the unlawful definition could lead to the loss of Medicaid coverage for vulnerable people who would otherwise be eligible for it and needed continuous medical care.

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