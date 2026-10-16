Researchers at Tufts University School of Medicine and Boston University found that a mixture of common bisphenols may disrupt the development of normal breast tissue in laboratory models. As News-Medical reports, the findings were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Organoids from tissue of 13 donors

For the study, scientists grew three-dimensional organoids from breast tissue donated by 13 healthy young women. Such models contain several cell types and reproduce certain aspects of human breast tissue development.

For about three weeks, the organoids were exposed to individual chemicals and their mixtures. These included endocrine-disrupting substances, substances affecting metabolism, as well as known or probable carcinogens. The authors then analyzed changes in gene activity and DNA modifications.

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More pronounced effect from the combination of substances

The most pronounced result was obtained for a mixture of three bisphenols — BPA, BPS and BPF. Separately, these substances caused relatively few changes in the organoids. However, their combination at low concentrations, comparable to levels detected in human blood and urine, disrupted normal tissue development in organoids from most donors.

The team also compared molecular changes associated with exposure to the bisphenol mixture with data on human breast cancer. This molecular profile was most strongly represented in patient data for invasive lobular carcinoma — a type of breast cancer that does not always form a palpable lump and can be difficult to detect on mammography.

The authors emphasize that the study does not prove that these substances cause cancer and does not establish a mechanism by which the observed molecular changes may be linked to disease. Further research involving a larger and more diverse group of donors, as well as a broader range of chemicals and their mixtures, is needed to verify the results.

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