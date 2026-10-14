Neuroscientist Susana Carmona summarizes research in her book A Mother's Brain on how pregnancy and the transition to motherhood affect the brain. As News-Medical reports, the author views pregnancy as one of the periods of substantial neuroplasticity in adulthood.

Changes in structure and brain networks

The article states that pregnancy can alter grey matter volume and cortical volume while enhancing certain characteristics of the brain's white matter. The restructuring may also affect brain networks associated with social cognition and understanding other people.

According to the description in the book, such changes could potentially help mothers better sense the needs of infants. Some changes may persist for years after childbirth. Carmona also examines the role of hormonal and immune processes, the placenta, and the experience of the transition to parenthood in brain changes.

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Research on the maternal brain

Carmona founded the Neuromaternal laboratory in Madrid, which studies how pregnancy and motherhood change the human brain. She leads international research projects and is building a database that tracks changes in mothers' brains from the period before conception to several years after the birth of a child.

The article also mentions a phenomenon in which cells containing the child's genetic material can pass into the mother's body and potentially remain in her brain for decades or even throughout her life. The author contrasts this approach with the widespread notion of “mommy brain” as exclusively cognitive decline, viewing these changes as a possible adaptation to the demands of motherhood.

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