The Tasmanian government in Australia has announced an investment of $40 million over three years to improve endoscopy services. According to the state's Health Minister Bridget Archer, the funding is intended to provide 9,000 procedures and help clear the Category 1 patient backlog by the end of June 2028, ABC News Australia reports.

Queue for urgent procedures is growing

According to Tasmania's Department of Health, the number of patients on the Category 1 endoscopy waiting list rose from 2,878 in July 2024 to 3,864 in June this year. This category includes the most urgent cases, in which the procedure is recommended within 30 days.

In July 2024, 27% of procedures for Category 1 patients were performed within the recommended timeframe. In June this year, slightly more than 15% of such endoscopies were carried out within 30 days.

Patient waits more than three months

Greg Twigger, a 69-year-old retiree from Hobart, has been waiting for a colonoscopy for three months, although he was classified as Category 1. In August, he received a positive result from a routine screening test: this means blood was detected, but does not in itself confirm the presence of cancer or another illness.

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After consulting a doctor, the man is considering paying for the examination at a private clinic. According to him, he was told that waits of up to 120 days are common.

Archer said that growing demand for endoscopy services is partly linked to the national free bowel cancer screening program for Australians aged 50 to 74. She noted that the funding could be used, among other things, for additional Saturday appointments and outsourcing some procedures.

Tasmanian Labor Party representative Sarah Lovell described the announced funding as a temporary solution and expressed doubt that it would fully clear the Category 1 patient backlog.

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