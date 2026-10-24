In the phase 2 BESTOW clinical trial, the immunosuppressant tegoprubart preserved kidney transplant function better than tacrolimus in adults after their first kidney transplant. As reported by News-Medical, graft function stabilized after the first month of treatment and remained higher in the tegoprubart group at every reported follow-up point.

Results after 18 months

A statistically significant advantage of tegoprubart in kidney transplant function was recorded after 18 months. The drug is a novel anti-CD40L antibody therapy, while tacrolimus is the standard of care in immunosuppression regimens.

Of the 127 patients who received treatment in the study, 107 completed it by week 52. Of these, 51 participants received tegoprubart and 56 received tacrolimus.

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Quality-of-life assessments

A separate analysis of BESTOW data showed greater improvement in patient-reported quality-of-life measures in the tegoprubart group compared with tacrolimus. At week 52, improvements from baseline were recorded across all five subscales in the tegoprubart group and in four of the five in the tacrolimus group.

The tegoprubart group also showed greater improvement in the mental component summary score. The overall symptom score in these patients declined numerically more than in the tacrolimus group. The results are to be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2026, taking place on October 22–25.

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