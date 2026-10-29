Therapists have proposed eight approaches for situations in which a person believes that loved ones, acquaintances or colleagues have lied to them. This concerns both minor insincerity and the concealment of important information, which may cause hurt, distrust or a sense of betrayal, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Reasons and types of lies

Los Angeles-based therapist Laura Sgro notes that lies can have different motives and consequences. According to her, researchers distinguish between lies intended to preserve relationships and lies told for personal gain. The first category includes so-called white lies — for example, when a person says they liked a gift even though they did not.

Self-serving lies can be a way to manipulate circumstances or conceal an action. Compulsive or pathological lying is also identified separately — behavior in which a person tells untruths five or more times a day. According to the estimates cited, it may affect between 8% and 13% of the population.

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How to respond to suspected insincerity

Licensed clinical social worker Jordan Conrad advises considering the nature of the relationship and the person's behavior before having a conversation, as well as assessing one's own reaction to the possible truth. In his view, an overly harsh response to unpleasant words may encourage the interlocutor to conceal details in the future.

Other recommendations include determining in advance which issues need to be discussed, remaining calm and allowing the person to explain their version of events. Serious accusations, Conrad emphasizes, should be based on substantial evidence.

If a person suspects gaslighting — psychological manipulation that causes them to doubt their own memory or perception of events — Sgro advises documenting their own recollections and preserving evidence. Specialists also recommend clearly formulating personal boundaries and giving oneself time to process emotions after a painful situation. Familiar enjoyable activities and grounding techniques, including deep breathing, may help restore a sense of stability.

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