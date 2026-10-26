More than 32% of Rutgers Health study participants aged 18 to 29 used ChatGPT and similar chatbots to obtain information about psychoactive substances and their use. Rutgers researchers analyzed survey data from nearly 1,000 people, News-Medical reports.

What information people seek from chatbots

According to the findings published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research Formative Research, respondents most often sought information about the risks and consequences of substance use. About half of those who turned to AI with such queries did so at least once a month.

The researchers also cite recent surveys according to which 66% of young people use AI to search for information, obtain medical advice, and for other purposes. The aim of the new analysis was to separately examine the use of generative AI for substance-related queries.

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Researchers' concerns

Lead study author Mireia Triguero Roura noted that chatbot responses may reproduce misinformation. According to the researchers, this may lead to young people being insufficiently informed or engaging in risky behavior regarding substance use.

The authors also found that Black participants and men were more likely to use AI for substance-related queries. According to Triguero Roura, differences in such practices may be explained by differences in access to medical care, stigma, levels of trust, and ways of seeking medical information. At the same time, the young people surveyed generally rated the trustworthiness, reliability, and usefulness of AI tools highly.

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