Researchers at Oslo University Hospital in Norway have linked long-term use of anabolic-androgenic steroids to thickening of the left ventricular wall of the heart and worsening pumping function in men who engage in strength training. As News-Medical reports, the results of nearly 10 years of follow-up were published in the journal European Heart Journal Cardiovascular Imaging.

Scientists followed up with participants in an earlier study conducted in 2017–2019. The follow-up included 70 men who used steroids and 35 participants in a control group who did not use them. Among participants who had previously used anabolic-androgenic steroids, 35 continued using them, 15 stopped, 14 abstained from them, and six resumed using them.

Changes in left ventricular function

Men who continued using steroids showed persistent thickening of the heart muscle, weaker contractions of the left ventricle, and a reduced ability of the ventricle to relax between beats. According to the study’s lead author, Vibeke M. Almaas, even lower doses of the drugs were associated with these changes. In 17% of participants who continued using anabolic-androgenic steroids, heart function was substantially reduced.

The researchers collected data through questionnaires and clinical interviews, analyzed blood and urine samples, and performed echocardiography. They also considered information on training, alcohol consumption, smoking, drug use, cardiac symptoms, and treatment for elevated blood pressure.

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Improvement after complete discontinuation

Reduction in steroid doses reported by some participants was not accompanied by an improvement in heart condition. However, in 15 men who completely stopped using the drugs, the left ventricular mass index fell by 19%, from 112 to 91 g/m². This indicator corresponded to the level in the control group.

The left ventricular ejection fraction in participants who stopped taking steroids increased from 48% to 54%. At the same time, it was 60% in the control group. Among those who continued using the drugs, treatment for high blood pressure was associated with an 11% improvement in ejection fraction, but not with a reduction in heart muscle thickness.

The authors noted that the study has limitations: a small number of participants, self-reported steroid use, and the possible effects of lifestyle, stimulants, hypertension, and other health conditions on the results.

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