Researchers at Graz University of Technology (TU Graz) in Austria found that algorithmic short-video feeds can make it particularly difficult for people with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) to stop watching. The study involved 302 people, News-Medical reports.

Losing track of time

The services in question include TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, where a new video automatically loads after scrolling. This format creates a continuous flow of content without an obvious point at which to stop watching.

Study participants with and without ADHD rated how well the recommended videos matched their own interests equally highly. At the same time, people with ADHD reported that it was difficult for them to realize how much time had passed while scrolling through the feed. As a result, they often stayed on the platform longer than planned and had difficulty consciously stopping watching.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Emotional burden after viewing

The researchers called this state an “engagement trap”: recommendations appear relevant to the user, but at the same time the person finds it difficult to pull away from the screen and consciously control their behavior. The researchers noted that ADHD is associated, among other things, with impairments in executive functions — impulse control, time management and self-regulation.

According to the survey results, negative feelings did not always disappear after closing the app. Participants with ADHD described feelings of guilt and regret, considered the time spent on videos to be of little value, noted that they postponed planned tasks, and also reported a worsening mood.

Suggestions for platforms

The team led by Elisabeth Lex of TU Graz’s Institute of Human-Centered Computing called on developers to take neurodiversity into account when designing digital interfaces. Study participants expressed interest in tools such as a fixed maximum limit on videos per session and a permanent visual display of time. In the authors’ view, platform design should support users’ sense of time and conscious control rather than focus solely on maximizing engagement.

Read us on