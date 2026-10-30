Researchers at King's College London in the United Kingdom analyzed 12 common types of fresh vegetables and fruits and found that, in 10 cases, parts of plants that are usually discarded contained more dietary fiber than the parts that are usually eaten. These include peels, seeds, cores, and stems, News-Medical reports.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition. The authors noted that components not usually used as food accounted for between 25% and 48% of the total weight of the products studied.

Laboratory analysis results

The scientists compared the total dietary fiber content in the commonly edible parts of foods with components that often end up as waste. The products studied included butternut squash, sweet pepper, broccoli, kiwi, pineapple, and watermelon.

Watermelon rind contained 2.10 g of fiber per 100 g. The peel and seeds of butternut squash contained 9.25 g per 100 g. Pineapple peel and core contained 453.7% more fiber than its flesh. At the same time, broccoli stems had 28.4% less fiber than the florets that are usually eaten.

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Perceptions of unusual food parts

The researchers also developed a menu based on a “root-to-tip” approach. Before launching it, they tested the concept in a focus group of 40 university staff members and students.

Participants identified psychological discomfort about consuming such plant parts, concerns about digesting them, and a lack of nutritional information online, including on social media, as barriers. According to the authors, nutritional properties, primarily fiber content, were a stronger motivation for participants to change their eating habits than environmental considerations.

The scientists stressed that the study covered only 12 types of products and that all samples were analyzed raw. Therefore, cooking methods may affect the content and digestion of dietary fiber.

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