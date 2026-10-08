Certain antiseizure medications may reduce the effectiveness of some hormonal contraceptive methods due to drug interactions. This is stated in a study published on October 7, 2026, in the journal Neurology, News-Medical reports.

Study data

Scientists analyzed the medical records of 21,923 people with epilepsy who were prescribed hormonal contraceptives that may be affected by drug interactions, as well as enzyme-inducing antiseizure medications.

Among 7,154 participants, or 32.6%, there was at least one period lasting 14 days or longer when prescriptions for a contraceptive and an antiseizure medication overlapped. On average, such a period lasted about seven months.

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Which medications and methods were studied

The researchers examined combined oral contraceptives, progestin-only pills, contraceptive patches, vaginal rings, and subcutaneous implants. The enzyme-inducing antiseizure medications included carbamazepine, oxcarbazepine, phenobarbital, phenytoin, and topiramate, among others.

Study author Laura Kirkpatrick of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine noted that such interactions do not affect all contraceptive methods. According to her, informed counseling can help people with epilepsy choose a method that meets their needs and health condition.

Study limitations

The study did not assess pregnancy outcomes and did not establish whether participants experienced contraceptive failure. Prescription data also do not confirm whether participants took the medications as prescribed. The work was supported by the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

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