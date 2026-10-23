In Madrid, Spain, a combination of an experimental drug from Tango Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ Rasonque produced a tumor response in 82% of patients with a certain type of advanced pancreatic cancer. The clinical trial results were presented at the ESMO Congress, STAT News reports. Tango Therapeutics reported the data on Friday.

Assessment after nine months

Treatment responses proved durable, the outlet notes. At the nine-month assessment, 88% of participants remained alive without tumor progression.

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A chemotherapy-free regimen

The treatment regimen combines two targeted drugs and does not involve chemotherapy. Chemotherapy has long been considered the standard treatment for this aggressive type of cancer. The new results support the idea that patients with pancreatic cancer may benefit more from combinations of targeted drugs than from using a single drug.

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