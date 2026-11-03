Researchers at Stony Brook University compared discharge summaries prepared by a large language model with documents written by humans for 60 hospitalizations in internal medicine departments. As News-Medical reports, physician reviewers preferred versions created by artificial intelligence in 95% of the assessed hospitalizations.

The study concerned prolonged and complex hospitalizations lasting from 7 to 21 days. In such cases, medical professionals need to summarize a substantial amount of data on the patient’s treatment, medication needs and therapy changes, unresolved medical issues, and subsequent outpatient follow-up.

Assessment of discharge summaries

The large language model approach was developed with the participation of clinicians, taking into account the information doctors need after a patient is discharged. The system organized electronic medical records and other data and produced the basis for a discharge summary within minutes.

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The summaries were assessed by hospitalists and primary care physicians. Model-generated summaries received higher scores for overall quality, readability, accuracy, and completeness. Reviewers also found fewer omitted clinical details in them than in texts prepared by humans.

Physician review is necessary

Primary care physicians found the AI summaries easier to understand and explain to patients and their caregivers, as well as more useful for subsequent monitoring. At the same time, errors were found in both types of documents. The authors did not identify a statistically significant difference in the assessed severity or likelihood of harm associated with these errors.

The researchers emphasized that before a draft created by a large language model is used in medical documentation, it must be reviewed and confirmed by physicians. The next stages of the work include evaluating accuracy, safety, actual time savings for medical professionals, and the tool’s fit with clinical processes. The team is also considering a pilot test of the system in everyday clinical practice.

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