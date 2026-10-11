Since the beginning of 2026, Bangladesh has recorded 303 dengue-related deaths. Over the past day, the country reported four more fatalities and nearly 2,200 new hospitalizations, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Bangladesh’s Directorate General of Health Services.

The total number of registered dengue cases has reached 99,275. Of the hospitalized patients, 92,803 have already been discharged after recovery.

Rising mortality in September and October

In October, the country has already recorded 58 dengue-related deaths, while there were 148 such cases in September. The dengue season in Bangladesh usually lasts from June to September, but this year the number of infections and deaths has significantly exceeded the figures for the corresponding period of 2025.

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By this time last year, health authorities had recorded 225 deaths and 53,606 dengue cases. The highest annual number of deaths from this infection in Bangladesh had previously been recorded in 2022, at 281.

Measles outbreak

Separately, health authorities reported another seven deaths among people with measles-like symptoms and more than 1,200 new infections. Since mid-March, the number of deaths associated with measles infections has risen to 1,162. Of these, 104 cases have been confirmed as measles deaths.

The number of people with measles symptoms stands at 205,028, while confirmed cases total 22,421. In response to the outbreak, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Health has immunized around 20 million children, in addition to routine vaccination and a catch-up vaccination campaign launched in late September.

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