In Bangladesh, 1,147 people have died during a measles outbreak that began in mid-March. According to the World Health Organization, 94% of the recorded deaths were among children under five years old.

From the beginning of the outbreak through October 9, the country recorded 202,000 suspected measles cases, of which 22,000 were laboratory-confirmed. This is the highest number of suspected cases among all countries this year, Dawn reports, citing the WHO.

Decline in vaccination coverage

Bangladesh's routine vaccination program faltered in 2025. According to WHO and UNICEF estimates, coverage with the first dose of the measles vaccine fell to 90% that year, while coverage with the second dose dropped to 86%. To prevent outbreaks, the WHO considers a coverage level of at least 95% necessary.

A WHO and UNICEF report released in July also raised questions about the quality of official data on vaccinations against measles and other diseases in 2023–2025. Preliminary figures sometimes indicated that the number of vaccinated people exceeded 100% of the target group, which may point to errors in counting doses or the number of children who needed to be vaccinated.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Problems with the response

A review of WHO documents and Reuters interviews with scientists, medical workers, and officials showed that the emergency response was complicated by incomplete data, insufficient preparedness, and insufficient outreach to parents.

In the Sylhet region, one of the hardest hit, an unvaccinated two-year-old, Arman Hossain, died in July. His father said that medical workers arrived in the remote village with vaccines only after the child had been buried. In the city of Chhatak, an unvaccinated nine-month-old, Labiba Akter, died in June; in April, the minimum age for vaccination under the emergency program was lowered from nine to six months.

WHO vaccine adviser Mark Jit said that the situation in Bangladesh is a warning to other countries: preventing outbreaks through vaccination is easier, cheaper, and safer than responding to an emergency.

Read us on