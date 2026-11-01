Bannu restricts motorcycle passenger transport for a week — Dawn

Authorities in Pakistan’s Bannu district have banned carrying passengers on motorcycles, displaying weapons, and using vehicles with tinted windows for one week. The restrictions were imposed due to a polio vaccination campaign for children and the security situation, Dawn reports.

Restrictions will remain in force until November 7

The order was issued by Bannu Deputy Commissioner Zia ur Rehman Khattak. It took effect on November 1 and will remain in force until November 7 under Section 144 of Pakistan’s Code of Criminal Procedure.

According to the administration, the district police chief reported that the campaign would be held from November 2 to 5. The order states that the preventive measures were deemed necessary because of previous attacks on polio vaccination teams and police officers providing their security, as well as the current security situation.

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The ban on displaying weapons does not apply to land record officials and local council secretaries performing official duties during the campaign. Violators face liability for failing to comply with an official’s order.

Vaccination plan

Khattak and District Police Chief Shafiullah Gandapur launched the campaign on November 1 by administering polio vaccine drops to children. Health services plan to vaccinate 228,000 children under the age of five in 57 local councils of the district.

Since the beginning of the year, seven polio cases have been registered in Pakistan, four of them in the Bannu division. According to officials, the Bannu division continues to complicate the authorities’ efforts to eradicate the virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A recent World Health Organization report noted that the region faces significant operational and security challenges in conducting high-quality vaccination.

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