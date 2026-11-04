Researchers at the Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB) in Belgium found that different immune cells create distinct microenvironments around cancer cells and affect their ability to spread through the body in different ways. As News-Medical reports, the findings were published in the journal Nature Cancer.

The scientists studied the epithelial-mesenchymal transition, a process during which tumor cells weaken their connections with neighboring cells and become more mobile. They paid particular attention to the intermediate, or hybrid, state of this transition: according to the authors, such cells form metastases most effectively.

Two types of microenvironment

The researchers found that hybrid tumor cells are surrounded by neutrophils, a type of white blood cell. In contrast, macrophages predominated near cells at the late stage of the epithelial-mesenchymal transition.

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Experiments in mice showed that after neutrophils were removed, the number of hybrid tumor cells decreased, as did the number of metastases in the lungs. The removal of macrophages, conversely, increased the number of cells in the hybrid state, but did not affect the formation of lung metastases.

Molecular signals

According to the authors, neutrophils secrete the molecule oncostatin M, which promotes the transition of cancer cells into the hybrid state. When mice were given a drug that blocks oncostatin M, the number of such cells decreased. Macrophages, in turn, produce TGFβ1, a molecule that initiates the epithelial-mesenchymal transition and directs tumor cells toward its late stage.

Similar microenvironments were identified in samples of human breast, pancreatic, lung, and bladder tumors: neutrophils producing oncostatin M were found next to hybrid cancer cells. Study leader Professor Cédric Blanpain noted that it is necessary to assess whether targeting such signals, including oncostatin M, can help prevent metastasis and improve tumors' response to anticancer therapy.

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