Researchers at Northwestern University, together with colleagues at the University of California, Santa Barbara, identified one dominant region in the tau protein that promotes its misfolding and fibril formation. As News-Medical reports, the work could help in the search for ways to block the spread of pathological forms of tau associated with Alzheimer's disease and frontotemporal dementia.

How tau proteins interact

According to the authors, tau that is vulnerable to misfolding has a “hot spot” that connects with a similar region of another tau molecule or a protein at the end of an already formed fibril. The new molecule then adopts the same misfolded shape and joins the growing structure.

Tau protein in its monomeric state has no stable structure; however, in fibrils its molecules are layered in the same order. Such fibrils accumulate inside neurons as neurofibrillary tangles and disrupt communication between nerve cells. After a cell dies, the released misfolded tau can recruit other protein molecules into this process.

The role of water in fibril formation

The scientists found that around hydrophobic regions of tau, water forms dynamic structures resembling protective “caps.” When two such critical regions meet, water is released, which energetically promotes their connection. According to the researchers' conclusions, this helps proteins align in the same way each time.

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During the experiment, the team covered the identified region with a chemical tag; after that, the fibrils stopped growing. In contrast, blocking two other regions located farther from this point did not stop fibril growth.

Possible applications of the findings

The study's senior author, Songi Han, noted that identifying a specific interaction region could give pharmacologists and biochemists a more precise target for finding compounds capable of neutralizing misfolded tau. The researchers also believe that understanding the mechanism could facilitate the creation of synthetic tau fibrils that mimic different tauopathies for the development of diagnostic and therapeutic approaches.

The article, “A water-pinning hot spot drives templated tau aggregation,” is due to be published on October 16 in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

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