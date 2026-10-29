Italian researchers followed 54 pairs of twins for 10 years in which only one of the two had Parkinson’s disease. During this period, 17 participants with this diagnosis and three of their twins without a neurodegenerative disease died — 31.5% versus 5.6%, respectively, News-Medical reports.

Difference in survival

The study included 108 people with an average age of 66: 26 pairs of identical twins and 28 pairs of fraternal twins. At the start of follow-up, only one participant in each pair had Parkinson’s disease, while the other had no neurodegenerative diagnosis.

Among identical twins, all nine deaths occurred in participants with Parkinson’s disease. In the group of fraternal twins, eight affected participants and three of their twins without this diagnosis died. The authors recorded a statistically significant divergence in overall survival rates between the two groups. At the same time, the small number of deaths limits the precision of estimating the scale of this difference, particularly in the subgroup of identical twins.

The reported causes of death among participants with Parkinson’s disease included complications of the neurodegenerative disease, cardiovascular events, COVID-19, cancer, as well as other or unspecified causes.

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Symptoms and lifestyle

Constipation was the most consistent clinical difference between the twins: it occurred more often in people with Parkinson’s disease both at the start of the study and after 10 years. Regular bowel movements were also recorded less frequently in this group, and these differences increased over time.

Body weight and body mass index did not differ significantly between affected participants and their twins. Most dietary habits were also similar. Researchers found a lower frequency of fish consumption among participants with Parkinson’s disease, but some secondary findings did not retain statistical significance after adjustment for all 78 comparisons.

During the follow-up examination, the second participant in two pairs of identical twins was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, with differences in the time of disease onset of 14.5 and 12 years. The study results were published in the journal Brain Sciences.

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