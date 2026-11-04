In Italy, at the IRCCS Sant'Orsola Policlinico clinic in Bologna, two patients underwent kidney transplants with the experimental use of the drug Cizutamig to prevent organ rejection. As ANSA English reports, these are the first such operations in the world to use this drug.

Treatment for highly immunized patients

Cizutamig is a bispecific antibody developed by the U.S. startup Candid Therapeutics. The drug was used under a compassionate-use program at the Sant'Orsola Policlinico Kidney Transplant Centre, headed by Professor Gaetano La Manna.

The recipients were a 54-year-old man from Ravenna and a 51-year-old woman from the outskirts of Bologna. Both had waited 13 years for a transplant and, according to the clinic, had almost zero chance of receiving a compatible donor organ. Several months after the operations, the transplanted kidneys are functioning excellently in both patients.

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Prospects for other transplants

La Manna said that over 13 years, all potential donors screened for these patients across the country had proved incompatible. According to him, the drug made it possible to eliminate the cells that produce antibodies responsible for organ rejection.

The clinic believes that this approach could open new opportunities for highly immunized patients, one of the most challenging categories in transplant medicine. La Manna estimates that such patients may account for up to 10% of approximately 6,100 people waiting for a transplant. He also suggested that a similar approach could potentially be useful for patients awaiting a heart transplant.

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