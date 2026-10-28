In the mountain village of Bolotana on the Italian island of Sardinia, researchers recorded unusually high estimated survival rates among older women. According to estimates for 2021–2025, the conditional probability of a woman surviving from age 70 to 100 was 13.83%. This is more than three times higher than the figures for the province of Nuoro (4.33%), Sardinia (4.43%) and Italy overall (3.54%).

Analysis results

As News-Medical reports, scientists analyzed civil and church records to verify the ages of centenarian residents. Birth certificates were available for every identified centenarian, and researchers cross-checked 97% of recorded deaths of such people against parish archives.

In 2021–2025, the analysis covered 3,138 person-years of observation of residents aged 70 and older and 149 deaths. Bolotana's average population during this period was 2,266 people. The life expectancy of women who reached age 70 was estimated at 20.85 years, compared with 18.61 years in the province of Nuoro, 18.40 years in Sardinia and 18.06 years across Italy.

The survival rate from age 70 to 100 is a calculated estimate based on mortality conditions in 2021–2025. The researchers did not observe one group of 70-year-old women until they reached 100.

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Candidate for a new blue zone

For men, the advantage was much smaller: life expectancy at age 70 was 16.02 years, while estimated survival to age 100 was 4.92%. The authors noted that this figure has substantial statistical uncertainty due to the small population size.

A separate analysis of 3,060 people born in Bolotana between 1900 and 1925 identified 38 centenarians. The extreme longevity index was 1,242 centenarians per 100,000 live births, while the average figure for Italy was 793.

At the same time, the results differed substantially depending on the calculation period. For 2015–2019, the estimated survival rate from age 70 to 100 was 1.46% for women and 0.77% for men. Therefore, the authors of the study published in Frontiers in Aging consider Bolotana a candidate for the status of a new “blue zone,” rather than an already established center of exceptional longevity. They called for continued observation and research into the possible influence of biological, behavioral and social factors.

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