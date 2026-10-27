In Brisbane, Australia, mandatory seats for Indigenous representatives on the boards of two major hospital and health services — Metro North and Metro South — have remained unfilled for six months. The vacancies have existed since March 31, despite the requirements of Queensland’s Hospital and Health Boards Act, ABC News Australia reports.

Call for interim appointments

Former Australian Medical Association president Bill Glasson said that the Queensland government is breaching its own legislation. He called on Health Minister Tim Nicholls to use the powers provided by law and urgently make interim appointments of Indigenous representatives to both boards.

The minister may make an interim appointment if he reasonably considers it necessary because a board lacks the skills, knowledge or experience to perform its functions effectively. Glasson, who sits on the board of the Institute for Urban Indigenous Health, said there are enough qualified candidates in the state for these positions.

During the time the vacancies have remained unfilled, the state cabinet appointed or reappointed 91 hospital board members across Queensland. Half of the eight members of the Metro North and Metro South boards are new appointees.

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Health inequalities

Metro South serves around 30,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people — the largest such community in absolute numbers among the state’s health services. The Metro North service area is home to Queensland’s second-largest Indigenous community.

Professor Tom Calma called filling the positions critically important for tackling institutional racism and improving patients’ access to healthcare. According to official Closing the Gap statistics, the rate of potentially preventable hospitalisations among Queensland’s Indigenous peoples is 2.4 times higher than among other residents of the state. Indigenous men and women die on average 7.4 and 7 years earlier, respectively.

Tim Nicholls said recruitment and selection processes for the available Indigenous representative vacancies in South East Queensland are ongoing. He previously acknowledged that the search for candidates began on March 27 — four days before the positions became vacant. Interviews with applicants for replacements have been conducted since at least June.

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