In the United Kingdom, a study involving 771 people treated for COVID-19 at 38 hospitals found a link between the most severe manifestations of long COVID and differences in the composition of bacteria in the oral cavity and respiratory tract. This was reported by News-Medical, citing a study published in the European Respiratory Journal.

How the study was conducted

The study included patients who received treatment for COVID-19 from February 2020 to March 2021. Five months after discharge, participants were divided into four groups depending on the severity of their symptoms: from mild manifestations and good recovery to very severe physical, mental and cognitive impairments.

Six months after discharge, scientists collected saliva and sputum samples. Using DNA sequencing, they determined the diversity and abundance of microorganisms in the samples and compared these data with the participants' symptoms.

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What changes were found

The most pronounced differences in the microbiome of the oral cavity and respiratory tract were found in participants with very severe long COVID. Changes in the respiratory tract microbiome were also linked to reduced lung function, neurocognitive symptoms, including problems with memory, attention and concentration, as well as digestive disorders — pain, nausea, diarrhea and loss of appetite.

Among the changes associated with long COVID symptoms, researchers recorded an excess of bacteria that produce lactic acid. This was also linked to signs of inflammation in patients' blood samples. The authors stressed that they did not establish whether microbiome changes had existed before SARS-CoV-2 infection or emerged after it, nor whether they would change over time.

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