East Anglian Air Ambulance in the United Kingdom is testing a portable blood test that makes it possible to assess the likelihood of intracranial hemorrhage at the scene of an emergency within minutes. In the first group of patients examined using the device, the test detected all recorded cases of such hemorrhage, News-Medical reports.

Testing before hospital admission

The technology is being used as part of the BRAIN-FIRST programme. Emergency critical care teams take a small blood sample and analyse it with the portable i-STAT Alinity device manufactured by Abbott Point of Care Inc. It measures levels of the GFAP and UCH-L1 biomarkers, which enter the bloodstream after brain cell damage.

Until now, clinicians at the pre-hospital stage have mainly assessed the risk of hemorrhage based on information about the patient's condition, physical examination and clinical signs. A CT scan in hospital is usually required to establish a final diagnosis. The test may provide teams with additional biological information before the patient is transported.

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Hospital selection and further research

According to East Anglian Air Ambulance's clinical lead for research and development, HEMS consultant James Price, early identification of patients at high risk of severe hemorrhage could reduce delays in receiving specialist care and avoid unnecessary repeat transfers between hospitals.

Patients with suspected intracranial hemorrhage are sometimes first taken to a medical facility without a neurosurgical service and are then transferred to a major neuroscience centre. An on-scene test result may help determine the appropriate route immediately.

East Anglian Air Ambulance teams have already used the test for more than 200 patients with suspected severe brain injury. The organisation is also working with other British and international ambulance services to test the approach in a larger and more diverse group of patients, and is preparing the BRAIN-FIRST2 programme.

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