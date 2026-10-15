The United Kingdom is facing a shortage of certain hormone replacement therapy (HRT) products. FemSeven Conti patches are out of stock and, according to the Department of Health and Social Care, may remain unavailable until late November. Several types of Estradot patches are also in short supply; this situation is expected to continue until January, The Guardian reports.

Which medicines are unavailable

FemSeven Conti contains estradiol, a type of estrogen, and the synthetic progestogen levonorgestrel. Estradot patches also contain estradiol. Supply problems with some Estradot products began as early as December 2024, according to NHS England's Business Services Authority.

According to the agency, nearly 2 million women in England aged 40 and over were prescribed HRT to relieve menopause symptoms in 2025–2026. HRT may be available as gels, sprays, patches, tablets, creams and intrauterine systems. Treatment usually combines estrogen and progestogen, although women who have had a hysterectomy need estrogen-only medicines.

Possible substitutes

The notice concerning FemSeven Conti names Evorel Conti, Estradot Conti 30/95 and Estradot Conti 40/130 as alternatives. They contain estradiol and another synthetic progestogen, norethisterone, and are used twice a week rather than once a week.

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Paula Briggs, a consultant in sexual and reproductive health, said that the key factor when switching treatments is maintaining the same dose of estradiol and its method of administration through the skin. Protocols for a serious Estradot shortage also list Estraderm MX and Evorel patches.

What patients are advised to do

Sehar Shahid, a board member of the National Pharmacy Association, advised people whose usual HRT treatment has been disrupted to contact a healthcare professional. Pharmacist Sobia Kasim warned against leaving a patch on for longer than the prescribed period, cutting it, or lending medicines to other people.

Briggs believes shortages of such products may recur, as HRT use is growing by more than 10% every year. Shahid called on the government to create a task force involving all stages of the supply chain.

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