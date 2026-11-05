In the United Kingdom, a randomized study involving 445 older people with kidney failure found no advantage of preparing for dialysis over structured conservative management without dialysis when both length and quality of life were considered together. This was reported by News-Medical, citing the Prepare for Kidney Care study published in The Lancet.

Participants and course of the trial

The study was led by the University of Bristol in collaboration with Bristol NHS Foundation Trust. It involved patients from 31 kidney centres across the United Kingdom — approximately half of the country's specialist services. About 75% of participants were aged 80 or older, while the rest were aged 65–79 and had additional health problems.

Participants were randomly assigned to two groups. One prepared for kidney dialysis, while the other prepared for a structured programme of conservative management of kidney failure without dialysis. The trial lasted nine years, including seven years for participant recruitment, and the average follow-up period was 4.5 years.

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Main results

According to the researchers, neither approach produced better results in the combined assessment of length and quality of life. Only 28% of people who prepared for dialysis ultimately began the procedure. Participants in both groups were more likely to die from other causes than to require dialysis, reflecting the complex health condition of this patient group.

The authors stressed that the results do not apply to people already undergoing dialysis, or to younger and physically fitter patients. For them, dialysis and kidney transplantation remain standard treatments.

Project lead Fergus Caskey said that for older patients with coexisting illnesses or frailty, both approaches should be considered possible options. Conservative management without dialysis is an active treatment, and patients may later change their decision and switch to dialysis.

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