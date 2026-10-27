Researchers at the University of Surrey tested a rapid method for analysing surfaces at an operating pub in southern England and found traces of cocaine and ketamine in restrooms, on tables and in the bar area. A study published in the Journal of Mass Spectrometry is reported by News-Medical.

420 swabs over three weeks

The team collected 420 surface swabs at one pub and compared three analytical approaches. The first involved direct untargeted examination of swabs without sample preparation, the second involved untargeted analysis of samples after solvent extraction, and the third was a targeted search for specific chemical signatures.

Cocaine was detected on all sampled surfaces in the restrooms using each of the three approaches. The highest concentrations were recorded in those areas. For the targeted method with solvent extraction, overall diagnostic accuracy was 64.29% for cocaine and 83.81% for ketamine compared with confirmatory laboratory tests.

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Analysis in less than two minutes

The ASAP-MS method — atmospheric solids analysis probe mass spectrometry — does not require chromatographic separation of components used in traditional laboratory testing. The sample is introduced into a heated source on a glass capillary, vaporised by a nitrogen flow and ionised without prior separation. The analysis itself takes less than two minutes.

The lowest levels recorded using the targeted approach were 20 picograms per microlitre for cocaine and 0.78 nanograms per microlitre for ketamine. At the same time, ketamine proved more difficult to analyse: the substance is retained in the fibres of cotton swabs and vaporises more slowly. Direct analysis of swabs missed some samples containing ketamine that were later confirmed by laboratory methods.

The researchers also recorded 15 false-positive results across the three analytical workflows. Some of them were linked to procaine, a substance sometimes added to cocaine that has a chemical signature almost identical to that of ketamine.

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