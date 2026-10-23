A study involving 221 pupils from three schools in the South Moravian Region of the Czech Republic found no statistically significant association between the relative weight of a school backpack and back pain. Nearly half of the participants — 109 children, or 49.3% — reported experiencing such pain during the previous month, News-Medical reports.

Backpack weight and carrying duration

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, involved pupils in grades 1–9. Their average age was 9.48 years, and their average body weight was 35.54 kg. Researchers weighed backpacks together with their contents on the assessment day, measured the children’s height and weight, and also asked about the duration of backpack carrying on a typical school day.

The average backpack weight was 4.87 kg, or 14.49% of a child’s body weight. Participants who provided data on carrying time carried their backpacks for an average of 37.25 minutes per day. The children also rated how heavy the backpack felt to them on a scale from 0 to 4; the average score was 1.05.

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What the analysis showed

The authors found no statistically significant associations between back pain and relative backpack weight, the duration of carrying it, sex, body mass index, or the subjective feeling of heaviness. Longer backpack carrying was weakly associated with children more often considering it heavy. At the same time, the relative weight of the backpack itself did not show such an association.

The researchers noted that the relative load was lower among children with greater body weight and a higher body mass index. They cautioned that this result is partly explained by the calculation method: body weight is included both in the body mass index formula and in determining relative backpack weight.

The study does not establish a safe weight threshold for a school bag and does not rule out smaller possible associations with pain. The authors cited the cross-sectional nature of the study, self-reported pain and carrying duration, and a sample from one region of the Czech Republic among its limitations. Pain intensity, its duration, and its impact on everyday activity were not assessed in the study.

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