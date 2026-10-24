US researchers, in a study involving 46 children aged seven to ten, found an association between higher consumption of ultra-processed foods, a stronger brain response to images of appetizing food, and increases in body mass index and body fat percentage over one year. As News-Medical reports, the results were published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

MRI while viewing food images

The participants are part of the long-term BrainChild study focused on the risks of diabetes and obesity. At the start of the study, all children had a healthy weight. Researchers collected data on their diet, body mass index, body fat percentage and waist circumference, and also conducted magnetic resonance imaging while the children looked at photographs of appealing foods, including cookies and French fries.

Children who consumed more ultra-processed foods showed a stronger response to such images in the dorsal striatum, a brain region associated with reward and motivation. At the same time, a more intense response in this region was associated with a higher body mass index and a greater body fat percentage one year later.

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Association with body measurements

By the end of the observation period, children with higher consumption of ultra-processed food also had a larger waist circumference, body mass index and body fat percentage. After accounting for differences in the dorsal striatum response, the association between ultra-processed food consumption and body mass index weakened by 31%, while the association with body fat percentage weakened by 44%.

The article includes breakfast cereals, packaged bread and instant soups among ultra-processed foods. Such products are made to provide a pronounced taste, convenience and long shelf life; they often contain artificial sweeteners, colorants and other ingredients not typically used in home cooking.

The authors emphasize that the study is observational and does not establish a causal relationship: it does not prove that ultra-processed food causes changes in brain activity or weight gain. The study's senior author plans an intervention study in which children who regularly consume such products will be offered less processed food, while changes in brain responses and body measurements will be monitored.

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