In a phase 1 study involving 10 adults with advanced retinitis pigmentosa, optogenetic gene therapy combined with light-stimulating goggles showed preliminary signs of partial restoration of visual function. Four of the eight participants who completed behavioral tests showed moderate improvement in detecting or distinguishing objects while using the device, News-Medical reports.

How the method works

Participants received an injection into the eye with poorer vision of a viral vector containing the gene for the light-sensitive protein ChrimsonR. This protein is intended to provide light sensitivity to surviving retinal nerve cells when its photoreceptors have been substantially damaged by the disease. Special camera-equipped goggles capture changes in illumination and project pulses of amber light with a wavelength of about 595 nanometers onto the retina.

All participants had profound visual impairment in the treated eye: at most, they could distinguish hand motion, perceive light, or had no light perception at all. Researchers assessed light sensitivity, the ability to detect, localize and touch objects, as well as distinguish the orientation of stripes. The untreated eye was covered during behavioral tests.

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Results and safety

After treatment, seven participants had improved light sensitivity during testing with the goggles, and in six cases the improvement met the criterion for clinical significance. Among the eight people who underwent behavioral tests, five detected a notebook more accurately with the device. On average, detection accuracy in this test increased by about 22 percentage points, localization by 13, and touching the object by 12.

Five participants also performed better in the stripe-orientation test. Electroencephalography in five selected patients, including four participants with behavioral improvements, showed higher decoding accuracy based on EEG data while using the goggles. This is consistent with visual signals reaching the cerebral cortex, but does not prove the treatment's effectiveness.

The study recorded 34 ocular adverse events in nine participants; most were mild or moderate. One patient experienced a severe but short-lived central retinal artery occlusion immediately after the injection, which resolved within several minutes. The authors noted that the method did not restore detailed or color vision, and that its effectiveness and long-term safety need to be tested in larger controlled studies.

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