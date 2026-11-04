In Florence, Italy, researchers compared short-chain fatty acid profiles in the blood serum and stool of 193 participants. A model using blood markers distinguished colon cancer, celiac disease, obesity and healthy individuals with an overall accuracy of 95%, while a model based on stool samples showed 59%, News-Medical reports.

How the study was conducted

The analysis included 35 patients with celiac disease, 30 with non-metastatic colon cancer, 33 people with obesity and 95 healthy participants in the control group. All blood and stool samples were collected at diagnosis, before treatment began. The researchers determined concentrations of seven short-chain fatty acids using gas chromatography and mass spectrometry.

The measured substances included acetic, butyric, propionic, valeric, isobutyric, isovaleric and 2-methylbutyric acids. Eighty percent of the data were used for machine learning, while the remaining 20% were reserved for testing the model. In the test sample, the stool-based model correctly classified about 63% of healthy participants, 57% of people with obesity or celiac disease, and 50% of patients with colon cancer.

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Combining two types of samples

Adding stool data to serum markers improved the overall classification accuracy only slightly, to 97%. The most informative for the blood-based model were valeric, propionic, isovaleric and 2-methylbutyric acids. At the same time, the association between the levels of these acids in blood and stool proved weak, which, according to the authors, indicates distinct and complementary information from the two biological media.

The authors caution that the study was small: the accuracy of the serum-based model was assessed in a test group of about 39 people. The results could also have been affected by differences between groups in age, body mass index and other characteristics. Larger independent studies are needed before such an analysis can be used as a clinical diagnostic test.

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