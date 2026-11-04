Researchers at the Macquarie University Motor Neuron Disease Research Centre and Clinic analysed genetic data from 3,524 people with frontotemporal dementia and motor neuron disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The cohort participants were from Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. The team identified 793 pairs of relatives, ranging from siblings to third cousins, News-Medical reports.

Genetic families

To identify connections, the scientists used hidden relatedness analysis, which makes it possible to establish people’s shared ancestry through DNA. More than 30% of the identified family links had not previously been known.

Based on these data, the researchers created 73 new DNA-based family trees for people who had previously had no known genetic explanation for their disease. The study’s lead author, Lyndal Henden, noted that for adult-onset diseases, establishing family connections based solely on family history is difficult: not all carriers of a disease-associated genetic variant have symptoms, and information about relatives may be incomplete.

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Shared ancestry

The researchers also examined shared ancestry around known genes associated with ALS and frontotemporal dementia, including SOD1 and C9orf72. They identified shared-ancestry networks in which people inherited the same genetic change from a distant common ancestor. These networks connected families that had previously been considered unrelated, including people with sporadic forms of the disease.

Among patients clinically classified as sporadic cases, nearly 16% of people with frontotemporal dementia and 5.5% of people with ALS had a genetic link to another person in the cohort. Some genetically related participants had different diagnoses. The study results were published in the journal Brain.

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