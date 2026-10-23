In a 10-year randomized study involving 108 adults with stage 3 chronic kidney disease and metabolic acidosis, a diet with fruits and vegetables was linked to fewer hospitalizations, emergency department visits, and cases of transition to dialysis. News-Medical reports, citing the American Society of Nephrology.

Three groups of participants

Participants were evenly divided into three groups of 36 people each. The first group received fruits and vegetables to halve the dietary acid load. The second group was prescribed oral sodium bicarbonate for the same purpose, while the third received usual medical care. Participants' condition was assessed annually for 10 years.

Metabolic acidosis is an excessive buildup of acid in the body. Oral sodium bicarbonate is the standard treatment for this condition in people with chronic kidney disease, the source notes.

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Hospitalizations and dialysis

During the observation period, 115 hospitalizations and 166 emergency department visits were recorded among all participants, and 34 patients required dialysis. There were 14 hospitalizations in the fruits and vegetables group, compared with 64 in the usual-care group. The number of emergency department visits was 20 versus 88, respectively.

Four participants in the fruits and vegetables group and 16 participants in the usual-care group transitioned to dialysis. At the same time, no difference in these indicators was found between patients receiving sodium bicarbonate and the usual-care group.

Study author Nimrit Goraya of Baylor Scott and White Health said the fruits and vegetables intervention was linked to more favorable long-term outcomes and lower use of health care services without increasing overall costs to the health care system or society. The results are planned to be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2026, which will run from October 22 to 25.

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