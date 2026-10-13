A study involving 147 adults showed that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 may help identify moderate and severe obstructive sleep apnea. The device correctly distinguished such cases 94% of the time. This was reported by News-Medical, citing the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

Study results

With standard settings, the watch's sleep apnea detection feature had a sensitivity of 94% and a specificity of 67%. Sensitivity reflects a test's ability to identify people with the disorder, while specificity reflects its ability to distinguish people without it.

Among participants with high risk and high hypoxic burden, the device demonstrated 100% sensitivity and specificity. Hypoxic burden is a physiological measure of low blood oxygen saturation.

The participants' average age was 54. They either had already been diagnosed with moderate or severe sleep apnea or had a high likelihood of the condition before testing began. Participants wore the Galaxy Watch 6 for two nights during sleep studies at the Stanford Health Care Sleep Medicine Center and for another three nights at home. The watch feature's results were compared with data from overnight sleep studies.

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The watch does not replace diagnosis

The study authors emphasize that the wearable device is intended for screening, not for making a diagnosis. It may help identify people who should undergo a formal diagnostic evaluation and begin treatment in a timely manner.

Obstructive sleep apnea occurs when breathing repeatedly stops or is restricted during sleep because of blockage of the upper airways. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine links untreated sleep apnea to an increased risk of stroke, heart attacks, depression, and road traffic accidents. People with habitual snoring, episodes of gasping, or choking during sleep are advised to consult a doctor or an accredited sleep medicine center.

The study was published on August 27 in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine.

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