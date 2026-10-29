Researchers at UC Davis Health concluded that during surgery to remove non-rhabdomyosarcoma soft tissue sarcomas in children and young people, a 1 mm negative surgical margin may be associated with a low risk of local recurrence. News-Medical reports on the results of the large prospective ARST0332 study, published in JAMA Surgery.

Study results

The Children's Oncology Group study assessed data from 266 patients without metastases aged under 30; the median age was 13.7 years. All participants had their tumors completely removed, and microscopic examination of the resection margins found no cancer cells. The median follow-up period was 6.2 years.

The exact width of the surgical margin could be determined in 132 participants. The estimated risk of recurrence at the surgical site within five years was 4.9% with a 1 mm margin, 2% with a margin of 2 to 5 mm, and 0% with a margin of at least 6 mm.

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Implications for surgery

Traditionally, a resection margin of 1–2 cm is recommended where possible. However, in children, removing a wider volume of tissue may make it more difficult to preserve adjacent nerves, blood vessels, tendons, or joints. According to the authors, a smaller margin free of tumor cells may help preserve more healthy tissue and limb function.

One hundred seventy-eight participants received surgery alone, while another 88 received chemotherapy and radiation therapy before or after surgery. According to the study's senior author, R. Lor Randall, smaller tumors measuring up to 5 cm with close resection margins often had good outcomes even without chemoradiotherapy, whereas larger tumors are likely to require a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.

Non-rhabdomyosarcoma soft tissue sarcomas encompass various malignant tumors of the tissues from which muscles, nerves, and tendons develop. The authors stressed that decisions on the width of the surgical margin should be made by multidisciplinary teams experienced in treating rare pediatric sarcomas.

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