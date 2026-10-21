In Los Angeles, United States, UCLA Health researchers conducted a clinical study of an oxaloacetate supplement among women who had survived breast cancer and reported significant cognitive impairment after treatment. After eight weeks of taking the supplement, the 16 participants who completed the study reported improvements in memory, concentration and other cognitive symptoms, News-Medical reports.

Participants and study design

The phase II trial involved 18 women with early-stage breast cancer. Between one and five years had passed since their diagnosis, and the participants’ average age was about 50. Most had previously received chemotherapy, while nearly 90% were undergoing endocrine therapy at the time of the study.

Participants took 500 milligrams of oxaloacetate twice daily for eight weeks. Researchers assessed cognitive symptoms using questionnaires and also administered standardized neuropsychological tests of attention, memory, information-processing speed and executive function. Fatigue, sleep quality, anxiety, depressive symptoms, physical health and mental health were measured separately.

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Results and limitations

The average score on the main scale for perceived cognitive impairment rose from 29.1 points before participants began taking the supplement to 55.5 points after eight weeks. According to the researchers, this meant the group moved from a range considered impaired to a normal range. Changes were recorded as early as four weeks and were generally more pronounced at the end of the study.

The authors also reported reductions in overall and mental fatigue, improved physical functioning and, according to test results, better executive function and information-processing speed. At the same time, they stressed that the conclusions are preliminary: the study was small and had no placebo or comparison group, so it is impossible to determine conclusively whether oxaloacetate itself caused the improvements.

The supplement was generally well tolerated. Participants most often reported digestive disorders, including indigestion, bloating, constipation, diarrhea and nausea. Two participants stopped taking it because of these symptoms, and no serious adverse events were recorded. The team is preparing a randomized, placebo-controlled phase II study, which is planned to open in late 2026.

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