In Dubai, United Arab Emirates, doctors removed a 2cm milkfish bone from the airway of 60-year-old Sharjah resident Unnikrishnan Sivaraman. The bone had remained in his airway for nearly two months, causing a persistent cough, chest congestion and difficulty breathing, The National reports.

The bone was detected on a CT scan

The man also experienced severe nausea and vomited blood, but initially did not realize that the bone was lodged in his airway. He visited the emergency department, but the cause of his symptoms was not identified at the time.

After his condition worsened, the patient underwent further consultations, and a CT scan detected a foreign object. He was referred to Aster Hospital Mankhool, where doctors found pronounced inflammation and granulation tissue around the bone. According to pulmonologist Jolsana Augustine, the bone, measuring about 2cm, was located in the lower airway and extended into the right main bronchus.

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The procedure lasted up to 40 minutes

The bone's sharp edges and inflammation complicated its removal, so ear, nose and throat, pulmonology and anaesthesia specialists were involved in planning the procedure. Doctors had to avoid injury to the airway and vocal cords, bleeding, and sudden airway obstruction.

During bronchoscopy, doctors moved the bone from the right main bronchus to the upper airway and then removed it using special forceps. The procedure lasted about 30–40 minutes, and the patient was discharged around three hours later. The intervention was performed in September; afterward, the man reported a significant improvement in his breathing and overall condition.

According to a 2016 study, fish bones are among the most common food-related foreign objects swallowed by people, especially in Asia. They are more likely to become lodged in the oesophagus than in the airway. Jolsana Augustine advised eating fish slowly, chewing food thoroughly, and not talking or laughing while chewing.

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