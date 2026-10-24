Scientists at Trinity College Dublin have found that inhibitor of apoptosis proteins, or IAPs, may help tumour cells avoid death after chemotherapy. As News-Medical reports, the study results were published in the journal Science Advances.

State of premature senescence

A team from the Smurfit Institute of Genetics led by Professor of Medical Genetics Seamus Martin and postdoctoral researcher Gokhan Guney found that IAPs neutralise the action of so-called death receptors. These receptors are activated in response to DNA damage caused by chemotherapy drugs and trigger the cell's self-destruction programme.

According to the researchers, cells that survive may enter a state of premature senescence. Such cells do not divide, but undergo significant changes within several days after exposure to chemotherapy: they can become nearly ten times larger than normal and increase the activity of genes associated with wound healing.

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Role of the immune system

Senescent cells more actively release inflammatory mediators that attract immune system cells. The study authors note that tumours can use mechanisms characteristic of damaged tissue repair: stimulating cell division, as well as the supply of additional oxygen and nutrients through the formation of new blood vessels.

The researchers also found that senescent tumour cells that emerged after chemotherapy depend heavily on IAPs for their continued survival. IAP antagonist compounds in the study selectively destroyed such cells by reactivating their self-destruction programme through death receptors.

Professor Martin said that neutralising IAPs after chemotherapy could potentially weaken tumour defences, prevent their transition into senescence and destroy more tumour cells.

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