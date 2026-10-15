Since the beginning of 2026, 1,715 cases of West Nile virus infection have been registered in European Union countries, and 130 people have died. This is a record level of spread of the infection, which is transmitted mainly through mosquito bites, Politico reports, citing the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Most cases in southern Europe

Greece, Italy and France have been the most affected by West Nile virus. At the same time, health authorities are recording the virus's spread northward across Europe.

In the Netherlands, 59 human infection cases were registered this year, while Belgium recorded 15. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control stated that the detection of the virus among people and animals in these two countries indicates that it is circulating increasingly farther north. The agency expects this trend to continue in the coming years.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

How to reduce the risk of infection

In approximately 80% of infected people, West Nile virus causes no symptoms. However, it can cause fever and, in severe cases, neurological diseases and death.

The ECDC recommends that residents and visitors of areas where the virus is circulating use repellents, wear loose long clothing in the evening and at night, and, where possible, use mosquito nets, window screens or air conditioning.

Read us on