In Finland, an average of 155 days pass from the onset of symptoms to the start of lung cancer treatment. This is longer than in Sweden, where the corresponding figure is 107 days, and Denmark, where it is 67 days, YLE News reports, citing unpublished study results.

Delays at different stages

The study, coordinated by Outi Kuitunen, a professor of oncology at the University of Eastern Finland, covers lung cancer treatment in Kuopio, Tampere, Turku and Rovaniemi. More than 50 days of the average period are attributable to the patient, 41 days to primary healthcare and another 58 days to specialized healthcare.

According to Kuitunen, delays may arise due to difficulties booking an appointment, unrecognized symptoms or diagnostic errors at the primary-care level. In specialized healthcare, waiting for imaging examinations, reports and sample collection adds time. She believes the situation could be improved through training for primary-care doctors, faster access to examinations and a separate fast-track pathway for people suspected of having cancer.

No national registry

Unlike other Nordic countries, Finland does not have a nationwide quality registry for cancer care that would collect hospital data on treatment outcomes and help identify delays and differences in care provision. At the same time, funding for its development in next year's state budget was cut by €400,000.

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Finland adopted its first national cancer strategy in November 2025. The roadmap, prepared by oncologists and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, estimates the funding needed for its implementation at €140 million. The ministry stated that the allocation of funds would depend on political decisions.

Examples of female patients

YLE News also cites the case of Heidi Rintahakka, who was diagnosed at the age of 39 with an aggressive form of triple-negative breast cancer. Her drug treatment at Helsinki University Hospital began six weeks after the first symptoms; during that time, the tumor grew from three to eight centimeters.

Another patient, 32-year-old Julia, was initially diagnosed with benign formations in her breasts. Eight months later, she was found to have cancer, which had grown substantially and spread to the lymph nodes in her armpit. Päivi Auvinen, chief physician of the Oncology Center at Kuopio University Hospital, noted that breast cancer is less common in younger women, while dense breast tissue can make tumors harder to detect.

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