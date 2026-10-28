A study by the University of Eastern Finland found that higher consumption of animal protein was associated with lower levels of total testosterone in the blood, while plant protein was associated with higher levels. News-Medical reports on the results published in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition.

Data from more than 2,500 men

The authors used data from the long-term Kuopio Ischaemic Heart Disease Risk Factor Study. The analysis included 2,546 men aged 42 to 60 who lived in eastern Finland. Their diets were assessed using four-day food diaries kept between 1984 and 1989, while blood samples were used to determine concentrations of total testosterone and sex hormone-binding globulin, or SHBG.

Participants were divided into four groups according to their protein intake. In men with the highest intake of animal protein, the concentration of total testosterone was on average 1.2 nmol/L lower than in the group with the lowest intake. By contrast, in the group with the highest intake of plant protein, the level was on average 1.1 nmol/L higher.

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Individual protein sources

Researchers recorded similar associations for SHBG concentration, which affects the overall level of testosterone in the blood. Higher intake of dairy protein was associated with lower levels of total testosterone and SHBG. Protein from meat was associated with lower SHBG, but not with the level of total testosterone.

At the same time, higher intake of plant protein from vegetables and other sources besides grain products was associated with a higher concentration of total testosterone. The analysis accounted for age, body mass index, as well as a number of dietary, behavioral and health-related factors.

Study limitations

The scientists emphasized that the recorded differences were statistically significant but relatively small. The study was cross-sectional, so it does not make it possible to establish a causal relationship or determine whether different protein sources directly affect testosterone production and its action in the body.

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