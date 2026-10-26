Finland postpones flu vaccinations due to supply delays — YLE News

Several regions in Finland have rescheduled influenza vaccination appointments due to problems with vaccine supplies. The country has already received around 1 million doses, with another 800,000 doses expected, YLE News reports.

Delays in several regions

Changes to vaccination schedules due to supply problems have been reported, in particular, in Kymenlaakso, Satakunta and Ostrobothnia. According to Mia Kontio, development director at Finland’s National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), the problem has affected all of Europe and some other parts of the world.

This year’s situation is unusual because all three components of the vaccine were changed, which delayed production. The World Health Organization also determined the vaccine composition later than usual. THL noted that influenza viruses have changed significantly compared with the previous season, so vaccine formulations are being updated to protect against the strains currently circulating.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

All doses expected by the end of the year

Kontio said that all 1.8 million doses ordered for Finland are expected to arrive by the end of the year. According to her, the situation in the country is better than in many other European states: Finland has already received more than half of the vaccines it ordered, while in some countries the first vaccinations will begin only at the end of November.

Kontio noted that vaccinations can still be administered in November or before Christmas, as the peak of influenza usually falls in the period after the New Year. Once new batches of vaccine arrive, vaccinations will be offered to people aged 65 and over, children under seven, pregnant women and people whose health condition places them in risk groups.

Read us on