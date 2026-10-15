In Flanders, northern Belgium, 14 cases of West Nile virus infection have been confirmed. The region’s health department reported the deaths of two infected people who belonged to groups at increased risk of severe illness.

The virus has been circulating in the region for several months

According to RMF24, sanitary services believe that the virus has been circulating locally in Flanders for several months. The actual number of infected people may be higher than the officially confirmed figure, as most infections are mild or asymptomatic. Only about 1% of those infected develop serious health complications.

Elderly people and those with weakened immune systems are at the greatest risk of severe illness. The infection can cause neurological complications, including inflammation of the brain or meninges.

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Authorities urge protection against mosquitoes

West Nile virus is transmitted mainly by infected mosquitoes. Their activity season in Flanders usually lasts until the end of October, so regional authorities urged residents to use repellents, wear clothing that covers the body, and avoid mosquito breeding sites.

Symptoms may appear one to six days after a mosquito bite. There is no specific therapy for this infection: medical care is aimed primarily at relieving symptoms, including reducing fever and pain. There is also no vaccine against the disease.

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