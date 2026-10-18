In Italy, at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Milan, preliminary results of a study were presented that linked the highest intake of Neu5Gc from meat sources to a 63% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. As ScienceDaily reports, this association was observed when comparing participants with the highest and lowest estimated intake of this substance.

Analysis of data from nearly 90,000 people

Scientists analyzed data from 89,953 adult participants in the French NutriNet-Santé observational study. At the start of follow-up, the participants’ average age was 42 years, 79% were women, and none had type 2 diabetes or cancer. Participants completed three 24-hour dietary records, which researchers used to estimate dietary Neu5Gc intake.

The median follow-up period was 7.2 years, during which 966 new cases of type 2 diabetes were recorded. Compared with the group with the lowest Neu5Gc intake, the risk was 41% higher in the fourth quintile and 63% higher in the fifth. The calculations accounted for age, sex, physical activity, diet quality, smoking, and existing diseases.

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Possible link to inflammation

Neu5Gc, or N-glycolylneuraminic acid, is found most abundantly in beef and lamb, and in smaller amounts in dairy products. The human body does not produce this molecule because of an ancient mutation in the CMAH gene, but it can enter tissues through food. Researchers suggest that the immune system may recognize Neu5Gc as a foreign substance and trigger a prolonged inflammatory response.

At the same time, the study does not prove a causal relationship. After additionally accounting for total red meat consumption, the association between Neu5Gc and diabetes weakened and lost statistical significance. This means that researchers cannot yet determine whether Neu5Gc itself, other components of red meat, or their combined effect is responsible for the higher risk.

Neu5Gc intake from dairy products was not linked to a higher risk of diabetes. The authors note that the results are preliminary and require further research, including measuring antibodies to Neu5Gc in large groups of people.

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