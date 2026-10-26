In Gothenburg, the first surgery on a human using an augmented reality system that creates an interactive three-dimensional image of an organ was performed in June 2026. During the procedure, the system helps the surgeon see tumors, blood vessels and other structures hidden beneath the surface of the liver, News-Medical reports.

Navigation during surgery

So far, the technology has been tested only on the liver. The surgeon places a small sticker with a QR code on the organ, which is tracked by a camera. The system combines a three-dimensional model of the patient's anatomy with the surgical field and displays hidden structures according to the camera's current angle.

Transplant surgeon and head of the Transplantation Centre at Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Niklas Kvarnström, noted that previously a three-dimensional image could lose accuracy because of changes in the organ during the procedure. The procedure had to be interrupted to obtain an updated ultrasound image.

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Further development

The technology was created through cooperation between Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Chalmers University of Technology and the University of Gothenburg. Chalmers Ventures helped establish a company for the further development of the technology. Professors Torbjörn Lund and Klas Modin took part in work on mathematical visualization methods.

According to Kvarnström, the system was used as planned during the first surgery, and the patient was able to go home the following day. New surgeries are planned for the autumn. The developers are also working on clinical validation, product development, quality management systems and regulatory approval. In the future, they plan a larger international study and are considering the use of the technology in surgeries on other organs.

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