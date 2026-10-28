In Japan, working night shifts during pregnancy was associated with a higher risk of abnormalities identified through neurodevelopmental screening of children at the age of four. This was reported by News-Medical, citing a study published in the journal Occupational & Environmental Medicine.

Data from more than 31,000 participants

Scientists used data from the Japanese Japan Environment and Children’s Study, which enrolled about 100,000 pregnant women between January 2011 and March 2014. For the analysis, they selected 31,528 women who worked during the first trimester and completed a questionnaire about their child’s development when the child turned four.

Participants were divided into three groups: 27,655 reported no night shifts in either survey; 1,779 worked at night during the first survey but stopped before the second; and another 2,084 reported night work in both surveys.

Children’s development was assessed using the Japanese version of the Ages and Stages Questionnaire, Third Edition. It covers communication, gross and fine motor skills, problem-solving, and personal-social functioning. A total of 4,189 children, or just over 13%, were classified as being at high risk of abnormalities in at least one of these areas based on the screening results.

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What associations were found

Among children of women who stopped working night shifts, the risk of abnormalities was 24% higher only in the area of fine motor skills than among children of mothers without night work. If participants reported night shifts in both surveys, the risk was higher in three areas: 29% for communication skills, 34% for fine motor skills, and 31% for personal-social functioning.

Researchers recorded the most consistent association specifically for fine motor skills: it persisted both among those who continued night work and those who stopped it. The authors suggested that inflammation associated with ongoing night work may affect neural pathways involved in fine motor skills.

The role of sleep duration

A separate exploratory analysis showed that the association between night-shift schedules and children’s developmental indicators differed depending on the mother’s sleep duration. Nighttime sleep lasting ten hours or more during pregnancy was associated with an 80% higher risk of abnormalities in any of the five areas compared with sleep lasting six to nine hours.

At the same time, this observational study does not establish a causal relationship. The authors did not account for, among other factors, shift rotation systems, participants’ chronotypes, workload, light exposure, and the timing of stopping night work. Long sleep may also be a sign of fatigue, subclinical depression, inflammation, or anemia rather than an independent harmful factor.

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