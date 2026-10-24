A Japanese prospective study involving 86,009 women found an association between higher fish consumption before and during pregnancy and lower odds of certain hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, including gestational hypertension and preeclampsia. News-Medical reports.

Researchers used data from the Japan Environment and Children’s Study (JECS). They assessed consumption of fish, as well as omega-3 and omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids, during the year before pregnancy and in the middle and late stages of pregnancy. Participants were divided into five groups according to their levels of fish and fatty acid consumption.

Study results

Among all participants, women with the highest level of fish consumption before pregnancy had 34% lower odds of early hypertensive disorders of pregnancy compared with the group with the lowest consumption. The adjusted odds ratio was 0.66.

The strongest association was recorded among women who became pregnant for the first time: in the group with the highest fish consumption before pregnancy, the odds of early disorders were 43% lower, with an adjusted odds ratio of 0.57. At the same time, no statistically significant association was found among those who had previously given birth.

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During pregnancy, participants in the fourth quintile by fish consumption had 14% lower odds of hypertensive disorders overall than women with the lowest consumption. For women in their first pregnancy, higher fish consumption was also associated with 21% lower odds of late hypertensive disorders.

Limitations of the conclusions

The association between total omega-3 consumption and hypertensive disorders was weaker and less consistent. According to the authors, this means the results cannot be explained solely by the overall amount of omega-3 in the diet.

The study is observational in nature: participants’ diets were not controlled, so the findings do not prove that fish consumption itself prevents hypertensive disorders of pregnancy. The authors noted that further research with controlled fish consumption is needed to establish a possible causal effect. The work was published on September 8, 2026, in the European Journal of Nutrition.

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