A team at the Biomedical Engineering Center of Kansai Medical University in Japan demonstrated a method for distinguishing 20 SARS-CoV-2 variants and subvariants using Raman spectra of extracted RNA. As News-Medical reports, researchers led by Professor Giuseppe Pezzotti proposed describing such spectral fingerprints as “Raman barcodes.”

An imprint of RNA structure

For the study, scientists extracted RNA from 20 coronavirus strains: the original Japanese isolate, the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Lambda, Theta and Mu variants, as well as 12 Omicron subvariants. Raman spectroscopy records molecular vibrations of RNA components — its backbone, ribose rings, phosphate groups and nitrogenous bases.

Although the analysed strains had very similar proportions of the four RNA bases according to genomic sequence data, their spectra revealed reproducible differences. The researchers linked individual spectral signals to features of RNA secondary structure: backbone conformation, hairpin formation, stem length and the environment of paired bases.

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A potential complement to sequencing

The authors encoded characteristic spectral features into Raman barcodes. According to their data, this approach made it possible to clearly separate all 20 studied strains, whereas principal component analysis showed limited ability to make such distinctions.

The scientists described the proposed principle as a step toward defining a “Raman genome” — a spectroscopic RNA profile that reflects its molecular architecture rather than only its nucleotide sequence. In their view, the method may in the future complement full RNA sequencing during rapid screening of new viral variants. The results were published online on September 30, 2026, in the journal Advanced Science.

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