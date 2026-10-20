Japan develops model to predict loss of independence — News-Medical

Researchers at Juntendo University in Japan have developed a machine-learning model to predict the loss of functional independence in older people with heart failure after hospital discharge. It is intended to determine whether a patient will remain independent, experience functional decline, or die within a year after discharge.

As News-Medical reports, a team led by Assistant Professor Kanji Yamada of the Department of Physical Therapy analyzed data from 6,382 patients aged 65 and older. All of them had been hospitalized with heart failure, received physical therapy, and had been independent in daily activities before hospitalization.

Which indicators the model considered

Seventy-seven potential indicators were used to train the XGBoost model. These included maximum walking speed, Short Physical Performance Battery results, handgrip strength, the Barthel Index, and an assessment of pre-hospital frailty using the Kihon Checklist.

The researchers also tested a reduced model with ten key indicators and compared it with an assessment based on the Kihon Checklist. According to the authors, the machine-learning model predicted outcomes more accurately than the modified and full scores of this questionnaire. The most important factors were walking speed, the pre-hospital frailty assessment, the Barthel Index at discharge, and Short Physical Performance Battery indicators. Their predictive importance was greater than that of some cardiac parameters, including ejection fraction.

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Results one year after discharge

One year after discharge, functional decline was recorded in 2,076 participants, 928 patients had died, and 3,378 retained functional independence. The model also identified four risk groups based on combinations of predicted probabilities of functional decline and death.

In particular, the group with a low risk of death but a high risk of losing independence included 1,732 patients. Among them, functional decline occurred in 57%, although the probability of survival for one year was 89%.

The authors developed a prototype web application that assesses individual risk at discharge and models the impact of changes in physical indicators, including walking speed. At the same time, further research is needed to determine whether decisions based on the model improve treatment outcomes.

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