In Canada, a new report estimated the average annual number of deaths associated with wildfire smoke at approximately 4,000 during the four-year period leading up to 2025. This is 275% higher than the average in 2003–2012, when it stood at 1,050 deaths annually, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the report.

Death estimate

The report says it was published in the international medical journal The Lancelot. Report co-author Ian Hamilton of the George Institute for Global Health at Imperial College London told CBC News that, for an individual person, wildfire smoke is not always a direct factor in death. At the same time, he said, more deaths are recorded across the population during periods of smoke pollution.

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Risks in hot weather

The article also notes that on hot days, health risks associated with wildfire smoke increase even during brisk walking. Dr. Courtney Howard, chair of the Global Climate and Health Alliance, warned that young people, especially athletes, may continue physical activity despite heat and heat exhaustion, which can lead to death.

According to Howard, without reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the situation will worsen every year. The report also noted that 80% of hot days were linked to the impact of fossil fuels on the climate.

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